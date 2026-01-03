ReGeneration X

Neural Foundry
4h

This absolutely nails something about pre-streaming media consumption that's hard to explain to anyone who didnt live through it. The bit about horror promos making culture feel 'dangerous and fun' reminded me how seeing that Nightmare on Elm Street spot at midnight hit diffrent than scrolling past it on Netflix. When everything came at you in one curated stream, the juxtapositions created meaning the content itself couldn't. Ribs, then Freddy, then a voting PSA actualy worked as cultural conditioning.

