Halloween used to be a grab bag of sugar, superstition, and social hierarchy — and I mean that literally. When I was a kid in the ’70s, trick-or-treating was like rummaging through America’s subconscious: one house gave out homemade popcorn balls wrapped in wax paper, another handed you an apple, and the weird guy down the block thought handing out pennies was a solid move. Every pillowcase haul was a sociological study.

There’d be packaged candy, random trinkets, the occasional toothbrush, and maybe — if the gods smiled upon you — a full-size chocolate bar gleaming like a golden ticket.

Back then, Halloween wasn’t just about candy. It was about trust. You didn’t have barcodes and tamper-proof seals; you had your neighborhood’s honor system and your mother’s side-eye inspection under the kitchen light.

Then came the ’80s — and with it, the Great Razor Blade Panic. Suddenly, every homemade treat was a crime scene. Popcorn balls became suspect, apples were forbidden fruit, and we were all told to look for “pinholes in the wrappers.” The news made it sound like serial killers had declared war on trick-or-treaters.

And just like that, the homemade era died. The era of the brand name was born. Snickers, Reese’s, Kit Kats — all neatly sealed, all corporate-approved. That’s when candy stopped being a homemade gift and started being a microtransaction.

Then came the product marketing revolution. E.T. hit theaters, and Reese’s Pieces went from a niche snack to Halloween currency overnight. The aliens came for our candy, and Hershey’s laughed all the way to the bank. Pretty soon, the marketing folks figured out that if you just called the same candy bar a different name and made it smaller, you could sell it three times over.

First came the Halloween Size. A nice idea — a special edition for a special night. Then the Snack Size. Smaller, cheaper, easier to share — allegedly. Now we’re at Fun Size, which, if we’re being honest, is a lie. There’s nothing fun about realizing your “fun size” candy bar is gone before your taste buds even clock in for duty. Fun Size is what you give out when you’re pretending to be generous but still checking your grocery budget.

But the real Halloween economics were on the streets. We knew which houses gave out the good stuff — full bars, name brands, the jackpot homes. We had maps. Neighborhood intelligence passed down like sacred scripture.

“Don’t waste your time on Elm Street — Dum Dums and raisins.”

“Go to the Johnsons before eight; they hand out full Snickers.”

“Stay away from the duplex — they give out single squares of sugar-free gum.”

And if someone handed you raisins or an apple after dark? Let’s just say the next morning, their front yard might look like a poultry crime scene.

The flip side of that coin was the unspoken curfew — the invisible hour when the teenagers came out. Not the kind with costumes or pillowcases. The kind who stole your pillowcase. Those candy-stealing teens were the true villains of Halloween, the final boss of suburban trick-or-treating. You could dodge sprinklers, navigate barking dogs, even survive a flickering porch light — but once those teens showed up, your sugar empire was finished. They’d sweep through like a gang of sugar-starved pirates, leaving you clutching a single Tootsie Roll and a crushed popcorn ball wondering where it all went wrong.

Today’s Halloween feels more sanitized. The costumes are store-bought, the candy is fun-sized, and half the trick-or-treating happens in “Trunk-or-Treat” parking lots under LED lights. Safe, sure — but we lost something in the process. Halloween used to be a little dangerous, a little mysterious. There was an edge to it — a mix of sugar rush and suburban rebellion.

We didn’t just collect candy; we earned it. We hiked miles, knocked on doors, risked weird popcorn balls and fake spiderwebs to build our bounty. It was a game of trust, strategy, and street smarts — not just a sanitized sugar parade.

Now the kids count their pieces by barcode and brand. We counted by neighborhood and nerve.

And that, my friends, is how Halloween got smaller.

Basement Barney writes from the underground—literally. A self-proclaimed cultural archivist and full time mid-level employee, Barney delivers high-voltage commentary from his parents’ basement.